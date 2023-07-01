Nordea Investment Management AB Has $42.35 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,222 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $42,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.55.

Datadog Trading Up 2.0 %

DDOG opened at $98.38 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,948 shares of company stock valued at $72,524,708 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

