Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $58,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $191.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $125.26 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

