Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.36% of AES worth $57,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

AES ( NYSE:AES Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

