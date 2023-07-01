Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 79,019 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,019 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Aflac worth $46,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

