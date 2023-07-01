Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $245.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.96.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.