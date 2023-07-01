Nordea Investment Management AB Has $84.50 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $84,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.25.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $351.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.61 and a twelve month high of $354.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.