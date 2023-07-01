Tiaa Fsb Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

