Tiaa Fsb Invests $6.01 Million in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 249,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 454,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 103,320 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HEEM opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

