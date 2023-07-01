Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,406 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,490. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

