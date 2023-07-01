Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,081 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

NYSE TJX opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.