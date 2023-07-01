Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 10,550 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

ANET opened at $162.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average is $143.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.