Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $367.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $496.37.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

