Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.03% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WASH. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $456.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.70. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

