Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 5,905 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Tompkins Financial worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMP opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $808.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.42. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

TMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

