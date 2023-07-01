Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

