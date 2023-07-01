Contrasting Crew Energy (CWEGF) & The Competition

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) is one of 356 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crew Energy to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crew Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crew Energy N/A N/A -1.32 Crew Energy Competitors $830.22 million $231.36 million 144.26

Crew Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crew Energy. Crew Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crew Energy N/A N/A N/A Crew Energy Competitors 560.33% 10.97% 6.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crew Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crew Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Crew Energy Competitors 618 4033 7353 293 2.60

Crew Energy currently has a consensus target price of $7.94, indicating a potential upside of 92.66%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 131.43%. Given Crew Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crew Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Crew Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crew Energy peers beat Crew Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

