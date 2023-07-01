Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of VOO stock opened at $407.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.43 and a 200-day moving average of $374.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
