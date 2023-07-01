Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $95.52 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

