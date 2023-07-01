Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $10.36 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 151.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $382.47 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $387.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

