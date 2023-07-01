First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $18.01 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.02.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

