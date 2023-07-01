Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Financial Analysis

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) and Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Adevinta ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -5.80% -2.19% -1.50% Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zillow Group and Adevinta ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 8 11 0 2.50 Adevinta ASA 1 2 7 0 2.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $46.09, suggesting a potential downside of 6.32%. Adevinta ASA has a consensus target price of $84.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,108.57%. Given Adevinta ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adevinta ASA is more favorable than Zillow Group.

19.2% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Adevinta ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.96 billion 5.88 -$101.00 million ($0.59) -83.39 Adevinta ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adevinta ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Summary

Adevinta ASA beats Zillow Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans. The company's Mortgages segment provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage services. Its Homes segment offers title and escrow services. The company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and Mortech, a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, as well as New Home Feed and ShowingTime+, and Bridge Interactive. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Adevinta ASA

(Free Report)

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands. Adevinta ASA was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.