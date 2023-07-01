Reviewing AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AEye and Aptiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get AEye alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 3 1 0 2.25 Aptiv 0 3 10 0 2.77

AEye presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,674.69%. Aptiv has a consensus target price of $131.93, indicating a potential upside of 29.23%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Aptiv.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.20 million 9.96 -$98.71 million ($0.63) -0.29 Aptiv $17.49 billion 1.58 $594.00 million $2.22 45.99

This table compares AEye and Aptiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AEye has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -3,127.08% -95.09% -69.94% Aptiv 3.68% 12.00% 5.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptiv beats AEye on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

(Free Report)

AEye, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. AEye, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical technologies and services for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.