Financial Contrast: Kakaku.com (KKKUF) vs. Its Rivals

Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) is one of 95 public companies in the "Internet Content & Information" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kakaku.com to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Kakaku.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kakaku.com pays an annual dividend of $9.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 67.5%. Kakaku.com pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies pay a dividend yield of 27.1% and pay out 4.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kakaku.com 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kakaku.com Competitors 319 999 1491 31 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kakaku.com and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 72.28%. Given Kakaku.com’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kakaku.com has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kakaku.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A Kakaku.com Competitors -11.30% -11.73% 0.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kakaku.com and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kakaku.com N/A N/A 0.34 Kakaku.com Competitors $230.87 million $43.95 million -207.02

Kakaku.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kakaku.com. Kakaku.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kakaku.com rivals beat Kakaku.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Kakaku.com Company Profile



Kakaku.com, Inc. provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site. In addition, the company operates travel review and comparison site; online residential real estate portal; online database for movies and showtimes; photo sharing site; lifestyle media; information site for car lovers; men's fashion online media; FX related information, commentary, and forecast on foreign exchange market; job classifieds box; animation and Akihabara culture information media; highway busses and bus tours comparison site; lowest price comparison site for the cheapest bus, airline, and bullet train tickets; and an online media for bus trips, travel, and sightseeing. Further, it engages in the finance business. Kakaku.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

