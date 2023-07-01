Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Cecilia Jones Sells 1,597 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIOFree Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $45,290.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.32 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIOFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,440,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,597 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,444,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

