Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Cecilia Jones Sells 1,597 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $45,290.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.32 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,440,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,597 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,444,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.