Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders Sells 585 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $68.68.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.