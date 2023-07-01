PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 2,490 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $47,334.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Devendra Singh sold 2,326 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $43,775.32.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

