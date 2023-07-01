Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Insider Richard A. Richieri Sells 2,758 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) insider Richard A. Richieri sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $35,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $876.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 175,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 765,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

