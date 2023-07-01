PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CAO Angelina Hendraka Sells 1,121 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $20,559.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Angelina Hendraka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04.

On Thursday, May 4th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,860 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $36,437.40.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,990,000 after buying an additional 711,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,619,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,731,000 after buying an additional 607,248 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after buying an additional 314,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,098,000 after buying an additional 1,526,052 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

