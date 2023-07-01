Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

