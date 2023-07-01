Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $19.18 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 136,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 115,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Brian J. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.