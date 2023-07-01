Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.81% of Atrion worth $19,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,616,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Price Performance

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $565.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $566.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.33. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $500.00 and a 1-year high of $705.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Atrion’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atrion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

