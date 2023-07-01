The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $20,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,401,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Up 0.2 %

Middleby stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.