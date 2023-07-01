Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Paychex Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.12. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

