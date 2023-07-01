Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 2,251 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.12% of IDEX worth $20,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IDEX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in IDEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IEX stock opened at $215.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.90. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. IDEX’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

