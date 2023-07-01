CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $153,900,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in STERIS by 2,254.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after buying an additional 795,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,930,000 after buying an additional 374,877 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $224.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 210.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.18 and a 200-day moving average of $195.56. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

