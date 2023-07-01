TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $70,050.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,321.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $70,050.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,321.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,960 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,211,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,938,000 after purchasing an additional 155,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,907,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,441,000 after purchasing an additional 444,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,973,000 after purchasing an additional 973,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

