CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,427 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $71.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.