CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

