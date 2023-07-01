Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $167.45 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.