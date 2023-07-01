CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.19 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $113.08 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

