Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 10,530 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,028,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $172.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average of $166.08. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

