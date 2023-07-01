Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after buying an additional 1,616,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,603,000 after buying an additional 501,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,936,000 after buying an additional 85,567 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

