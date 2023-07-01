CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $167.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.02. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

