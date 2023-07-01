Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.