CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 7,470 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

KHC opened at $35.50 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

