CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 539 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

