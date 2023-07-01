CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,764 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.71 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

