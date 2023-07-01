CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 19,525 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.12% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

