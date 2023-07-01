CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 500 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $149.01.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

