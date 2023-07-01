CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,408 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.29 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

